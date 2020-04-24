Kunle Afod Reacts As Thieves Vandalize His Wife’s Car (Video)

Popular Yoruba filmmaker actor, Kunle Afod was heartbroken after he discovered that the car he bought for his wife, Desola was vandalized in the middle of the night.

The actor shared a video clip of his wife’s vandalized car via Instagram and he stated that thieves intruded their estate and stole some valuable parts of the vehicle.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Broke the side glass and stole the brain box and all the control button of my wife’s car…

@desolaafod sorrow ooo”



Watch the video below: