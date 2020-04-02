Entertainment

Kunle Afolayan Shares Clip From Upcoming Movie, ‘Citation’

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Film producer, Kunle Afolayan has shared a teaser for his new movie dubbed ‘Citation’ which features Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi.

Kunle Afolayan
Movie producer, Kunle Afolayan

In the teaser he shared online, Temi could be seen interacting with co-star, Jimmy Jean-Louis in French.

Afolayan commended actors who contributed to the movie’s success with the words;

”In between eating Kofet food, sleeping and exercising, I still find time to attend to the post production of #citationthemovie . Every seen in this film gets me excited and I can’t wat for you guys to experience the butterfly in my stomach.

I can predict that many of the talents in the film will surely win awards
@gabbylucciii @jimmyjeanlouis @temiotedola @bukunmioluwasina @iniedo @ogbeniyomifashlanso1 @ajokesilva @adjeteyanang @ray_reboul_officiel @bigbirdkuti“

 

Watch the video below:

 

