Kunle Afolayan Shares Clip From Upcoming Movie, ‘Citation’

Film producer, Kunle Afolayan has shared a teaser for his new movie dubbed ‘Citation’ which features Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi.

In the teaser he shared online, Temi could be seen interacting with co-star, Jimmy Jean-Louis in French.

Afolayan commended actors who contributed to the movie’s success with the words;

”In between eating Kofet food, sleeping and exercising, I still find time to attend to the post production of #citationthemovie . Every seen in this film gets me excited and I can’t wat for you guys to experience the butterfly in my stomach.

I can predict that many of the talents in the film will surely win awards

@gabbylucciii @jimmyjeanlouis @temiotedola @bukunmioluwasina @iniedo @ogbeniyomifashlanso1 @ajokesilva @adjeteyanang @ray_reboul_officiel @bigbirdkuti“

