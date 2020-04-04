KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian Quits Show After Fight With Kim

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up on leaving the family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney made this known after a fight she had with her sister, Kim.

The reality TV star said raising her kid is also a job and she needs to focus on that now.

Fans of the popular American reality TV show, however, may not be seeing Kourtney on their TV screens again.

This is after Kourtney had a big fight with her sister, Kim, who questioned her older sister’s work ethics. The question seemed to have gotten Kourtney angry as she told her sister to stop talking about it.

Kourtney, however, pointed out that her reason for leaving the show was more than the fight as it has been building up for her to leave for years now.

See Her Tweets Here: