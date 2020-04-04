Entertainment

KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian Quits Show After Fight With Kim

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has opened up on leaving the family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney made this known after a fight she had with her sister, Kim.

The reality TV star said raising her kid is also a job and she needs to focus on that now.

READ ALSO – Kim and Kourtney Kardashian makeup-free photo shuts down the internet [See Photo]

Fans of the popular American reality TV show, however, may not be seeing Kourtney on their TV screens again.

This is after Kourtney had a big fight with her sister, Kim, who questioned her older sister’s work ethics. The question seemed to have gotten Kourtney angry as she told her sister to stop talking about it.

Kourtney, however, pointed out that her reason for leaving the show was more than the fight as it has been building up for her to leave for years now.

See Her Tweets Here:

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney’s Tweet

Kourtney Kardashian
More photos

Kourtney Kardashian
More photos

Previous articleGovernor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault
Next articleCoronavirus: Akeredolu Reveals Details Of Ondo’s Index Case
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Omotola Jalade Mocks Her Husband For Avoiding Her

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde simply known and addressed as as Omosexy has jockingly revealed that she intends to dump her husband as soon as...
Read more

Nigerian System Has Sent All Our Microbiologist Into Event Planning And Baking – Seun Kuti

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has shared his thoughts on the failed Nigerian system.Reacting to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. Seun asked where all...
Read more

‘Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play’ – Sola Sobowale Shares Emotional Video

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has shared an emotional message about the dangers that come with coronavirus.The ace actress in the video implored everyone...
Read more

Lockdown: Actress Ada Ameh Laments Over Lack Of Electricity

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world, Nollywood actress Ada Ameh took to IG to bemoan the state of things in her area.Accoridng...
Read more
- Advertisement -