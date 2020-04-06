Kwara Confirms Two Cases Of COVID-19

Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 has confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state.

One is the wife of a UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee.

This statement is issued at 18:33pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan.

The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11 am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development.

Meanwhile, Ogun state recorded two new coronavirus cases on Monday. This was disclosed by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, at his Iperu residence.