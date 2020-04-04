LifestyleHealth and Food

Kwara Govt Clarifies Coronavirus Death In Ilorin

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The Kwara government on Friday said that there are no facts to prove that the UK returnee who died in Ilorin had coronavirus.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

The statement read: “The Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 wishes to clarify that the state has not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 as of now. All the six samples tested from Kwara have returned negative.

“The committee states that there is no fact, at this moment to support suggestions that a male patient who died on Wednesday night at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital was a COVID-19 patient.

“Findings by the medical advisory subcommittee revealed that the patient and his wife arrived from the United Kingdom and reportedly came to Ilorin on March 20.

“The patient went into self-quarantine without reaching out to the government or the technical committee.

“On the 13th day of the self-quarantine, he suddenly had difficulties breathing after reportedly eating dinner and was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

” Efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive and he was pronounced dead.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Former DG Of Nigeria Law School Dies In UK

“The deceased, a Muslim, was promptly taken to Offa, his hometown, where he was interred on Thursday.

“Owing to the travel history of the deceased, all the medics who attended to him at the UITH have gone into self-quarantine.

” Similarly, family members who have had contact with the deceased and his wife have been directed to do same.

“For abundance of caution, samples have been taken from his wife and four others and results are expected in the coming days.

“The committee hereby repeats that there is no record that the UITH patient ever tested positive for the virus,’’ Ajakaye said.

