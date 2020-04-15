Metro News

Kwara Govt Dismisses Fake Claims On Amala

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives

 The FCT administration says it has the capacity to distribute palliatives to vulnerable groups during the lockdown.FCT Minister of...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu has ordered both the Lagos State traffic management agency (LASTMA) and Vehicle Inspector Officials(VIO)...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Osun Govt. Relaxes Lockdown For Two Days

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola has announced that the lockdown of the state would be relaxed for two days...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US President Donald Trump Freezes WHO Funding

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has said he has instructed his administration to stop funding to...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China Has Been Resolved, Says Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the issue of maltreatment of Nigerians living in China...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Kwara State Government has debunked claims that a local meal made of yam flour, referred to as ‘Amala’, can cure the COVID-19 infection.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, made the dismissal in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin during the daily routine meetings of the medical team of the Kwara COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state.

Read Also: COVID-19: Kwara Govt Orders Total Lockdown

According to Dr Ayinla, the state government has set up the Risk Communication Teams, among others, to manage rumours and fake news circulating with regards to COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Ayinla disclosed that the teams were set up to allay fears of misconception, while reiterating that COVID-19 has no cure for now and that Amala cannot cure it.

Previous articleLockdown: FCTA To Begin Distribution Of Palliatives
Next articleFans Bombard Frodd With Questions About His Relationship With Esther, Venita
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Women Storm Sapele Streets, Protest Lockdown Extention

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
Thousands of protesters stormed timber town in Sapele, Delta State, on Wednesday, demanding an end to the extension of lockdown in the state.The governor,...
Read more

Police Nab Female Armourer Of Kidnap Gang

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Nigerian police has confirmed the arrest of Fatima Garba, a 28-year-old female armourer of a dreaded kidnap and armed robbery gang terrorising Sokoto,...
Read more

4 Small Investments That Can Help You Make Money On the Side

Metro News Victor - 0
Most people can use a little extra money on the side — but this is especially true for women. That's because women tend to...
Read more

4 Family Members Die In Their Sleep After Building Collapse In Kano

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
A building collapse on Monday night has led to the death of four family members while they were asleep at Saberi area in Gwale...
Read more
- Advertisement -