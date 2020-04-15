Kwara Govt Dismisses Fake Claims On Amala

The Kwara State Government has debunked claims that a local meal made of yam flour, referred to as ‘Amala’, can cure the COVID-19 infection.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, made the dismissal in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin during the daily routine meetings of the medical team of the Kwara COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state.

According to Dr Ayinla, the state government has set up the Risk Communication Teams, among others, to manage rumours and fake news circulating with regards to COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Ayinla disclosed that the teams were set up to allay fears of misconception, while reiterating that COVID-19 has no cure for now and that Amala cannot cure it.