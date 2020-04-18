Kyari’s Death A National Tragedy: Dapo Abiodun

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as a national tragedy.

Recall that Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity had announced Kyari’s death in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased had tested positive for COVID-19 on the 27th of March, 2020 and had been receiving treatment.

The governor described the deceased as a good leader and devout Muslim who sacrificed so much in the service of Nigeria.

See his full statement below:

