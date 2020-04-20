Lady Recounts How A Friend’s Marriage Ended Over Her Refusal To Pound Yam For Her In-Law

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share the story of a friend whose 5-year-old marriage ended because of food.

According to the lady, her friend had just finished making rice when her husband’s brother came to their home to visit.

She offered him rice but he turned it down and asked for pounded yam.

The said lady refused to make this, and in no time, her in-law called his brother to report her for refusing to make him pounded yam, despite having been told that she is tired.

Read the story below;