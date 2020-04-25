Lady Reveals Why She Is Divorcing Her Husband Of Three Years

A young lady has taken to Twitter to reveal why she is ending her 3-year-old marriage.

According to the lady, her husband had cheated on her during a business trip and in the process impregnated the woman.

”Filing for my divorce soon, my husband of 3 yrs told me he cheated out of temptation on a business trip behind my back & ended up getting somebody pregnant. Now he’s convicted, low in spirits, and depressed. I’m leaving him in the dust. I enjoyed our marriage, he messed it up”