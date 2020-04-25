Lady Who Escaped From Abuja Isolation Caught In Nasarawa

A woman who allegedly escaped from an isolation centre in Abuja has been intercepted in Nasarawa State.

A source said, “I received a call from security personnel in Abuja, that they tracked the contact of a lady who escaped isolation from Abuja, to Akwanga.

“Immediately I got the call, I swung into action by calling my people in Kurmin Tagwaye village in Akwanga, and they traced the lady in a house,” the source said.

The lady said to be from Ibadan was picked at the house of a deacon named Moses, behind ERCC Church, Kurmin Tagwaye along Wamba road in Akwanga and taken to the isolation centre at General Hospital.

Similarly, two other people with suspected cases of coronavirus have been isolated at the General Hospital Akwanga, in Nasarawa State.

Read Also: Wear Face Mask From May 1 Or Risk 14-Day Isolation – Governor Abiodun

According to a source at the Akwanga General Hospital, the first suspect was brought in on Thursday, while the second suspect was brought on Saturday morning.

Nasarawa State is yet to record an index case of Coronavirus or COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health, pharmacist Mohammed Ahmed Yahaya said, “We have isolated some people, they are all isolated as suspected patients of Coronavirus pending the outcome of the results.”