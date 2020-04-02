National NewsUncategorized

Lagos, Abuja Record New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 184.

According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April, there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”

Meanwhile, Osun State Government on Thursday confirmed that six more Ivory Coast returnees tested positive for coronavirus.

The development brings the total number of cases in the state to 20.

