Lagos Begins Enforcement Of Face Masks Wearing In Public Places

Following the increase in the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Lagos state, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state would begin the enforcement of nose mask-wearing in the next coming days.

Speaking at a press briefing at Marina, he said it is regrettable that the numbers keep jumping up despite the effort of the government.

However, he called for calm adding that nose masks have been contracted to local tailors and that the distribution would commence in the next coming days.

Cross river became the first state in Nigeria to make the use of nosemask in public compulsory following the state government order some days ago.