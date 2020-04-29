Lagos Curfew: More People Will Die From Car Accidents Than COVID-19

Author Reno Omokri has reacted to the curfew order by president Buhari, from next week.

Recall a few days ago, the president ordered the partial lifting of the lockdown in some states in the country, adding that there will be a curfew from 8pm to 6pm.

Reacting to this, Omokri stated that there will be more deaths due to road accidents as people will be rushing to get home.

”Mark my words, by asking Lagosians to close from work by 6 and be home by 8PM, General

’s action will cause unimaginable traffic accidents amongst Lagosians rushing to beat the curfew. More people will die from these car accidents than from #CoronaVirus.’