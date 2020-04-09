Coronavirus

Lagos Discharges 7 New Coronavirus Patients

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state has discharged new 7 coronavirus patients after intensive treatments and tests.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Good people of Lagos,

“I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19

“This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos.

“The patients include one female and six males; three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

“As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against #COVIDー19 by complying with our directives and taking responsibility for yourselves and your community.

 

 

 

 

