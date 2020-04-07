Lagos Discharges Female COVID-19 Patient

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos says the state has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre.

The governor broke the good news, on Tuesday via his twitter handle, saying the patient, was a female.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Dear Lagosians, I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19.

“We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours.”