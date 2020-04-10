Coronavirus

Lagos Discharges Seven COVID-19 Patients

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Lagos State government, on Friday, announced the discharge of seven patients who had tested negative twice for Coronavirus.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page said the total number of patients discharged were now 46.

He said,” Dear Lagosians, I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 percent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that #SocialDistancing is important & non-negotiable in the war against #COVID19.

