Lagos Emergency Food Response A Sham: Resident

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

A Lagos resident, Deoye Falade, whose father is the Chairman of the Landlord’s Association in his area, has taken to social media to reveal what his father was given to share between 120 households.

According to Deola, as part of the Lagos State COVID-19 Emergency Food Response, his father was given one 5kg bag of rice, 3 sachet tomatoes, and garri to distribute to 120 houses.

He wrote:

“This emergency food response is a sham/scam.

”As the Chairman of our area’s Landlord’s Association, my dad was at the distribution centre & they gave him one 5kg bag of rice, 3 sachet tomatoes and garri to distribute to the 120 houses in his zone.

”What a joke.”

 

