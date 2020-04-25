Lagos Govt Approves E-learning Portals For Tertiary Institutions

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved special e-portals that will allow Lagos State tertiary institutions commence online lectures as part of measures to reduce the impact of Coronavirus on education.

This was made known in a statement by Tokunbo Wahab, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education.

Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Vows To Continue To Support Police; Commissions New Lagos Area ‘J’ Command

The seven schools that will benefit from the initiative are Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Lagos College of Health Technology and Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery.