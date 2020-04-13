Coronavirus

Lagos Govt Discahrges 6 More Coronavirus Patients

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Lagos state governor,  Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of six new coronavirus patients.

He made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

“Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged from IDH, Yaba, after their full recovery and testing negative twice to #COVID19

“This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against #COVID19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain.”

 

