Lagos Govt Discharges 4 More Coronavirus Patients

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state has discharged more 4 patients who earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

Making the announcement via his official Twitter handle, he added that they have since recovered and have been tested twice.

He wrote:

More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients; 3 females and 1 male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.

This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19.