Lagos Govt To Shutdown Markets Violating Social Distancing Order

The Lagos State Government has threatened to shut down markets in the State violating the social distancing order.

The Corps Marshal, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Gbemisola Akinpelu, gave the warning on Monday at the Command Headquarters in the Oshodi area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of LAGESC, Adebayo Kehinde noted that the order is coming from the State Ministry of Environment.

He reiterated the commitment of the agency to monitor markets across the state to ensure that the directive of the government is being adhered to strictly.

He urged the traders to maintain environmental cleanliness around the markets and stop trading on road setbacks and drainage.