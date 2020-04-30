Lagos Police Arrest 65 Fun Seekers For Violating Lockdown Order

The police in Lagos on Wednesday said they have arrested 65 fun seekers for violating the coronavirus lockdown in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement said at 2:05pm on Wednesday, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Area G Command and Oko Oba Division arrested 65 suspects at 84 Park Hotel, Augusto Close, Oko Oba.

He said the suspects were arrested for holding a birthday party and consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs.

“Some of the suspects were found in the swimming pool catching fun, in total neglect of the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order.

“The suspects, who are within the range of 16 to 45 years, confessed to have left their various homes to the hotel in defiance to the sit at home order.

“The Manager of the hotel is equally arrested and the hotel is sealed off by the relevant agency of the State Government. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has called on residents to continue to be law-abiding, advising parents to monitor the activities of their children, especially during this lockdown period.