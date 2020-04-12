Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Another coronavirus patient has died in Lagos State, government authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on his Twitter handle, saying the confirmed death arising from Coronavirus in Lagos now stands at five.

According to the commissioner, the deceased died of Coronavirus-related complication.

He said 11 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday in the State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 177.

“Eleven new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on 11th of April, 2020. Total number of #COVID19 cases so far discovered in Lagos State has risen to 177.

“The Good news is that 4 #COVID19 patients were discharged following full recovery.

“With the latest development, numbers of discharged COVID19 Lagos patients now stand at 50.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded another death from COVID19 related complication bringing numbers of such sad occurrence to 5.

“We, therefore, urge early test for #COVID19 infection and prompt commencement of treatment for adequate intervention to save lives.

” Call Telephone receiver #COVID19 Toll Free Helpline; 08000CORONA to report any #COVID19 related issues,” he said.