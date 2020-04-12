Coronavirus

Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me: Charles Soludo

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

$6.9bn Loan: Stop Looting With COVID-19, PDP Tells FG Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused federal government officials of using the coronavirus pandemic as an avenue to loot...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his official Twitter handle to rejoice with Christians on the occasion of Easter...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the...
Read more
Verity Awala

Another coronavirus patient has died in Lagos State, government authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on his Twitter handle, saying the confirmed death arising from Coronavirus in Lagos now stands at five.

According to the commissioner, the deceased died of Coronavirus-related complication.

He said 11 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday in the State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 177.

Read Also: ‘Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately’ – Minister Warns Health Workers

“Eleven new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos on 11th of April, 2020. Total number of #COVID19 cases so far discovered in Lagos State has risen to 177.

“The Good news is that 4 #COVID19 patients were discharged following full recovery.

“With the latest development, numbers of discharged COVID19 Lagos patients now stand at 50.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded another death from COVID19 related complication bringing numbers of such sad occurrence to 5.

“We, therefore, urge early test for #COVID19 infection and prompt commencement of treatment for adequate intervention to save lives.

” Call Telephone receiver #COVID19 Toll Free Helpline; 08000CORONA to report any #COVID19 related issues,” he said.

Previous articleI Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me: Charles Soludo
Next articleTwo Teenage Boys Drown In Lagos Beach
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigerian States With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (See List)

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Following the confirmation of 13 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, 20 states in the country are battling the virus.Read Also: Easter: Coronavirus Will Not...
Read more

Former Ambassador Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Kano

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Kano Governor Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday confirmed that a 75-year- old retired former Ambassador tested positive for COVID-19.Ganduje said the State Government took...
Read more

COVID-19: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients

Coronavirus Michael Isaac - 0
Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.Gboyega Oyetola, the governor, broke the news...
Read more

Delta State Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the state.This was made known via a statement on the official...
Read more
- Advertisement -