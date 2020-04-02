Metro NewsBusiness News

Lagos Seals Off Stores, Brothels For Disobeying Lockdown Orders

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) and Lagos State Safety Commission on Wednesday sealed off a warehouse belonging to Jumia, an online marketing store for defying the stay at home order issued by President Buhari.

The President on Sunday, March 29th, declared a 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents of these states are to stay indoors except those that provide essential services to the public.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

Also sealed was SPN Packaging Studio Press Nigeria Plc on Plot B, Israel Adebajo Close, Ikeja and Supreme Hotel in Agege for defying the restriction order by President Buhari.

See Photo Here:

Coronavirus
LASEPA’s Post on Twitter

 

