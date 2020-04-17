Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.

The former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) took to his twitter handle to write a lengthy letter to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on steps to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

Gbadamosi in his statement warned that poverty and hunger in the country due to the lockdown will end up destroying Nigeria and affect the economy.

See his full statement below:

Governor @jidesanwoolu Please make every single government & private medical facility a test centre & encourage everyone to get tested. Don't be afraid to find out our true position, or too many people will die. Insist that everyone MUST wear masks, which you will give. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) April 17, 2020

Channel funds to pharmaceutical companies to produce large amounts of immune boosters like Vitamin C plus zinc, to be distributed free. Also PLEASE, if you must, set up a time-bound committee to look into available cures. Dr. Zelenko's therapy already appears to be most effective — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) April 17, 2020