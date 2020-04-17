National News

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

By Olayemi Oladotun

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.

The former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) took to his twitter handle to write a lengthy letter to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on steps to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

Also Read: House Party: Naira Marley, Gbadamosi Tender Apology To Lagos Govt

Gbadamosi in his statement warned that poverty and hunger in the country due to the lockdown will end up destroying Nigeria and affect the economy.

See his full statement below:

