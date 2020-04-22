LASG Approves N25,000 Hazard Allowance For Health Workers

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has increased the hazard allowance of health workers in the state by N20,000 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was made known in a circular signed by Hakeem Muri-Okuno, head of service in the state.

According to the circular, the increase is for the month of April and in appreciation of the dedication of all health workers in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and their daily exposure to the disease.