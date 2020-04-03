National News

Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 In Nigeria As Coronavirus Cases Ups

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Lassa Fever death toll has risen to 185 in Nigeria amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a new report shared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its Twitter handle on Thursday, April 2, it was gathered that the number of newly confirmed cases decreased from 28 in week 12 to 19 cases in week 13, which is the reporting week.

LASSA Fever
Infographics By NCDC

These cases were reported from eight states – Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, and Delta.

LASSA Fever
Infographics By NCDC

A total of 185 people have died of Lassa fever with 951 cases confirmed in the country since the beginning of the year 2020. As of last week, the number of deaths from the fever was 176, meaning nine people died from it within the week.

The five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are Edo with 309 confirmed cases and 39 deaths; Ondo, 305 confirmed cases and 43 deaths; Ebonyi with 72 cases and 15 deaths; Taraba with 55 cases and 21 deaths and Bauchi with 42 cases and 18 deaths.

