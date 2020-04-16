LASTMA To Release Impounded Vehicles After Lockdown

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said it would release impounded vehicles for minor offences after the lockdown.

Recall that on Tuesday, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the agency and VIO to release all impounded vehicles to the owners in a bid to reduce the financial burden on offenders, following the stay-at-home order.

Also Read: Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu Orders LASTMA, VIO To Release All Impounded Vehicles

LASTMA General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria the agency is going to release impounded vehicles after the lockdown without payment.

He expressed that the governor was specific about minor offences committed during the lockdown and did not cover vehicles with capital offences.

He further warned people violating the lockdown order that his agency is still impouding vehicles.