LAWMA Staff Crushed To Death In Lagos

A utility vehicle with registration number KSF 383 XZ, on Wednesday, crushed to death a Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) staff on duty at Anthony Bus stop in Lagos.

The State Traffic Officer, CSP Oriyomi Oluwasanmi, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Oluwasanmi also said that her presence at the scene was to stem the crisis that could have arisen as a result of the accident.

She said that the Divisional Traffic Officer called her when those at the scene of the accident did not allow the utility vehicle to be towed.

She added that the accident disrupted the flow of traffic for those on essential duties.

An official of LAWMA, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the woman was carrying out her duty when the utility vehicle reversed on the highway and crushed her to death.

According to the official, the driver missed the service lane that could take him to Oshodi and was trying to reverse when the accident occurred.

The accident reportedly occurred around 9.00am. The corpse of the woman had been taken to the mortuary.