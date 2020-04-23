Leadership Is Not Child’s Play, Says Yul Edochie (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has sent a word to Nigerians who have close to no interest in politics or leadership position in the country.

According to Yul, young people are the leaders of tomorrow but no one will freely hand it to them.

Yul also pointed out that Nigerians must come out of their comfort zones and get more involved.

Sharing on Twitter, he also charged youths not to be afraid of contesting in elections.

