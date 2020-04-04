Entertainment

Lean On me Crooner, Bill Withers, Is Dead

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Bill Withers, who penned so many 1970s classics to include “ Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died from heart complications.

His family announced his death in a statement to The Associated Press.

He was 81.

The three-time Grammy Award winner died on Monday in Los Angeles, the statement said.

Read Also: ‘Grammy Award, Surprise Marriage Proposal’ – Uche Maduagwu Prays For Teni

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family statement read.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

