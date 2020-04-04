Legendary Actor, Hanks Anuku Rains Curses On FG Over Coronavirus (Video)

Legendary Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has transferred his aggression on the federal government of Nigeria over the novel coronavirus in the country.

In a now-viral video, the once sought-after actor called the federal government unprintable names and also accused them of importing the dreaded disease into the country.

He concluded by placing a curse on the FG that they all would be the ones to die and that the children of the masses would live.

Watch the video below: