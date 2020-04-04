Entertainment

Legendary Actor, Hanks Anuku Rains Curses On FG Over Coronavirus (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsVerity Awala - 0

Father, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus

A Spanish family of father, mother and eleven children have all contracted Coronavirus.DailyMail UK reports that the Cebrian Gervas family...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Seeks NASS Approval For N500bn Intervention Fund

Following move by the federal government of Nigeria to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the country, an approval has...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: No Licence Has Been Issued For 5g In Nigeria – Presidency

Series of conspiracy theory has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Legendary Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has transferred his aggression on the federal government of Nigeria over the novel coronavirus in the country.

In a now-viral video, the once sought-after actor called the federal government unprintable names and also accused them of importing the dreaded disease into the country.

Read AlsoWhy I Cannot Reveal Drugs Used In Treating Coronavirus Patients – Health Minister

He concluded by placing a curse on the FG that they all would be the ones to die and that the children of the masses would live.

Watch the video below:

Previous articleCOVID-19: Two Patients Earlier Declared Negative Test Positive In Edo
Next articleFather, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nollywood Actress Efe Irele Raises Awareness About Autism

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Budding Nollywood actress, Efe Michelle Irele took to social media on Saturday to create awareness about autism.In the video, the actress, who is quite...
Read more

Davido Shares New Version Of Dami Duro (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido finally gave the backstory of his second single, ‘Dami Duro’ and gave his fans the opportunity to listen to the ‘never-heard...
Read more

Don Jazzy Shares Photo Of Rihanna In His Bed

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Music producer, Micheal Collins Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy has shared a bedroom photo of himself and American singer, Rihanna on Instagram.Taking to...
Read more

Tacha Speaks Against Introduction Of 5g Network In Nigeria (Photo)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has taken to her Twitter page to speak against the introduction of 5g...
Read more
- Advertisement -