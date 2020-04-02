Legendary Jazz Musician, Ellis Marsalis Jr, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Legendary jazz musician, Ellis Marsalis Jr has died.

According to CNN, Marsalis died from complications of coronavirus. He was 85. Marsalis, a pianist, and educator died on Wednesday, April 1.

His son Branford Marsalis told the New York Times that he died from complications of COVID-19.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Campbell and Jazz at Lincoln Center, announced his death on Twitter.

“Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement Wednesday night. “He was a teacher, a father, and an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy and the wonder he showed the world”