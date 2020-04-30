Lifting Lockdown On Monday Not Good For Nigerians – Shehu Sani

Former member representing Kaduna central senatorial district, Shehu Sani says the lifting of the lockdown on Monday as promised, is not guided by expert advice but simply telling Nigerians that “To Your Tents Oh Israel – a biblical saying which ‘you are on your own.’

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote, “The #COVID19 funds are still with the CBN; the PTF are left with wearing masks, talking to the media and holding the keys of the gate; the lifting of the lockdown in Abuja on Monday is not guided by experts medical advice; It’s simply telling Nigerians “To Your Tents Oh Israel.”