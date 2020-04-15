Liverpool Deserves To Be Crowned EPL Champions: Joseph Yobo

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, has admitted he would be happy to see Liverpool crowned Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, with matches currently suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

There have been calls for the season to be ended prematurely and the Reds awarded the trophy.

Yobo, who played for Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton, however feels it would be unfair if the defending Champion of the UEFA Champions League doesn’t win it.

