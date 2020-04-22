Local Herbs Helped Me Recover From COVID-19: Edo Speaker

Frank Okiye, Speaker of the Edo state house of assembly, says his recovery from COVID-19 was due to early treatment and local herbs.

The speaker who tested positive for the virus in March after he returned from the United Kingdom was discharged on Monday and resumed work on Tuesday.

“The virus is not a death sentence. I thank the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government, the medical team and members of my family and others who prayed for me,” Okiye said while speaking on his experience.

“It is common knowledge that the virus has no cure or vaccine. It is not a death sentence. People should take the directives of the government and health experts on social distancing and other instructions seriously.

“What saved the day for me was early treatment. The test was carried out after I became symptomatic. It is better to know your status early enough.

“People should be cautious. We should comply with the directives of the state government to check the spread of the virus. I went into self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

“Suspecting that I was exposed, I needed to save my family, so I contacted the Commissioner for Health who came with a team of medical professionals to inspect the place set up for my self-isolation.

“It was after I tested positive for coronavirus that I became a bit destabilized. After a while and with continuous interaction with people, I started overcoming the virus with local herbs and medication. I was placed on drugs to deal with the symptoms. Few days later, I started feeling better. Mine was with mild symptoms. I was not hit hard by the virus.”