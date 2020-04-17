Lockdown: 22 Exxon Mobil Staff Arrested In Rivers

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the arrest of 22 staffs of Exxon Mobil who defied the restriction of movement in the state.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he has vowed to fight the arrested individuals legally because Exxon Mobil does not operate in Rivers state.

Statement below:

Security agencies arrested 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who came into the state from neighbouring Akwa Ibom State in violation of the extant Executive Order restricting movement into the state. We do not know the coronavirus status of these individuals.

We will fight this matter legally. Exxon Mobil does not operate in Rivers State . That they have a point at the Onne seaport does not mean that they operate in Rivers State.

