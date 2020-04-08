Lockdown: 34 Lagos Joggers Bag 14-Day Quarantine, Community Service

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos has sentenced 34 persons to 14-day community service for violating the social distancing orders of the Lagos State Government.

Recall that on Tuesday, pictures of Lagosians in a group larger than 20 persons on the Gbagada-Oworonsoki Expressway surfaced on social media despite the lockdown order in the State.

On Wednesday, the Magistrate court convicted the defendants, after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of working out in a group larger than 20 persons.

The court ruled the violators should be quarantined for 14 days at the Infectious Diseases Hospital Yaba or any other place designated by the government.