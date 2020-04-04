Entertainment

Lockdown: Actress Ada Ameh Laments Over Lack Of Electricity

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Ada Ameh
Ada Ameh

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world, Nollywood actress Ada Ameh took to IG to bemoan the state of things in her area.

Accoridng to the actress, despite obeying the stay at home order by the FG, electricity is still not constant.

Read Also: What My Father Did When I Became Pregnant At Age 14 – Nigerian Actress, Ada Ameh Reveals

Sharing a video on her page, she wrote;

”Let there Be LIGHT

as we stay at home &try as much as we can to do the needful fighting this common Enemy of the globe. Corona virus(covid19) please ask all the federal government to give us constant Light.This will also encourage people &not feel too bad at this point in time.”

Previous articleIf You Want To Kill People, Starve Them Of Internet – Omokri
Next article‘Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play’ – Sola Sobowale Shares Emotional Video
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play’ – Sola Sobowale Shares Emotional Video

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has shared an emotional message about the dangers that come with coronavirus.The ace actress in the video implored everyone...
Read more

Heartbreak Almost Ruined My Career – Funnybone

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Comedian and actor Stanley Chibuna aka Funny Bone, has opened up on how heartbreak almost ended his career.Funnybone who recently won the Best Actor...
Read more

You Will Never Be Fulfilled Life By Hating On Someone Else’s Success: D’Banj

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo simply known and addressed as D'banj has sent out a strong message to haters.According to the talented entertainer, haters...
Read more

I Hate Unnecessary Attention – IG Comedian, Twyse Apologizes For Speaking Up For Sydney Talker

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
IG comedian Twyse has penned a lengthy apology to everyone for speaking up for colleague Sydney Talker.Recall days ago, Sydney had cried out on...
Read more
- Advertisement -