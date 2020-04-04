Lockdown: Actress Ada Ameh Laments Over Lack Of Electricity

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world, Nollywood actress Ada Ameh took to IG to bemoan the state of things in her area.

Accoridng to the actress, despite obeying the stay at home order by the FG, electricity is still not constant.

Sharing a video on her page, she wrote;

”Let there Be LIGHT

as we stay at home &try as much as we can to do the needful fighting this common Enemy of the globe. Corona virus(covid19) please ask all the federal government to give us constant Light.This will also encourage people ¬ feel too bad at this point in time.”