Lockdown: Actress Funke Akindele Prays For Newborn, Pregnant Women (Photo).

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has taken to her official Instagram page to say her prayers for newborn and pregnant women amid the pandemic currently ravaging nations.

The screen diva in her prayers asked God to keep them safe and sound.

Prayer for all the pregnant women and newborn babies during this pandemic attack. May they all be safe and sound in Jesus name.

The Lord will keep them all safe and we will only hear good news from their camps!! AMEN!!!