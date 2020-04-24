Lockdown: All We Keep Hearing Is Stay At Home, AY Comedian Fumes

Popular humour merchant, AyoMakun also known as AY Comedian has lamented over the stay at home ordered by the federal government.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said the rich want the poor to stay at home so as to prevent the spread of the disease whereas ‘hunger virus’ is not allowing the poor stay at home.

Read Also: There Is So Much Hunger In The Land, Says AY Comedian

He concluded by saying the virus can only be controlled from spreading when the rich help the poor by providing enough for them to stay at home.

He wrote: “All we keep hearing daily is “STAY AT HOME”.The rich wants the poor to stay home to avoid the spread of Corvid19, but HUNGER VIRUS won’t allow the poor to stay home.We can only control d spread of d virus when the rich help the poor by providing enough food to stay at home.”