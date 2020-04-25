Lockdown: Anyone Sharing Palliative Should Be Tactical About It – Oloye Akin Alabi

The member representing Egbeda Ona-ara federal constituency in the lower chamber, Oloye Akin Alabi has charged people sharing palliatives during this period of lockdown to be tactical about it.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that even without the lockdown, people would rush anybody sharing food items.

He concluded by saying anyone who is not tactical about it risks spreading the deadly coronavirus.

He wrote: “Anyone sharing palliatives should be tactical about it. People will rush you if you are not tactical, thereby risking a spread of the virus. Even without #Covid_19 and the lockdown, if you stay on the road with bags of rice to share, people will rush you. Let’s have sense, please.”