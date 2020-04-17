Lockdown: Banky W Feeds 1250 Persons (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington simply known and addressed as Banky W has contributed his own quota as people continue to stay at home over the lockdown imposed on the nation by the federal government.

The singer while speaking via his official Twitter handle revealed that no fewer than 1,250 were fed on Friday through an initiative he championed.

“Corona Virus kills but hunger does too. So we fed their stomachs and taught them about keeping their hands clean. With your donations and Volunteers, @lekkifoodbank served 1,250 meals today alone!!! God bless and keep us all.”