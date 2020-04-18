Lockdown: Bobrisky Advices Nigerians On How To Survive (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has reacted to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Taking to Instagram, the cross-dresser shared the best way to combat the global pandemic.

Sharing a photo of the newly reported cases, Bob advised Nigerians to sit in their houses and not worry about feeding.

Sharing on Instagram, Bob wrote in part: “Haaa 51 new case mogbe.! Listen Nigerians if you guys truly wanna go back to your businesses and all… you all need to sit your ass at home first.”

See Photo Here: