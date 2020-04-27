Lockdown: Buhari To Address The Nation By 8pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 8pm on Monday.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, made the announcement of the president’s impending broadcast in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Impose Curfew, Compulsory Use Of Face Masks, Governors Tell Buhari

His address will be coming few hours before the end of the lockdown extension.

”President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm,” he said.

”Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”