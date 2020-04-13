Lockdown: CAN Demands Re-Opening Of Churches

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent Coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Monday by the CAN

Chairman, South-East, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor.

The CAN in the South-East said the Church should not remain closed forever as it remained a place of hope for the people as every other solution to the pandemic seemed elusive.

Going further, Bishop Okafor called for the reopening of churches in the country in order for Nigerians to cry to God for solution to this pandemic.