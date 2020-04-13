National News

Lockdown: CAN Demands Re-Opening Of Churches

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent Coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Monday by the CAN
Chairman, South-East, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor.

Also Read: BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

The CAN in the South-East said the Church should not remain closed forever as it remained a place of hope for the people as every other solution to the pandemic seemed elusive.

Going further, Bishop Okafor called for the reopening of churches in the country in order for Nigerians to cry to God for solution to this pandemic.

