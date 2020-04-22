Lockdown: Check Out How Ice Prince Stepped Out Today (Photos)

Popular Nigeria singer, rapper and sing writer, Panshak Zamani simply known and addressed as Ice Prince has shared photos of how he stepped out of his house amid the lockdown down imposed on the nation by the federal government.

The singer while stepping out of his house was spotted wearing a full PPE.

Giving the update of where he was heading, he said he was going to the mainland for an offline giveaway.

Read Also: Ice Prince Condemns His Colleagues For Paying Ladies To Go Unclad On Live Video

He made this known via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote: “God is Good !!!! On the mainland for an offline giveaway.”