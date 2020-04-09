Entertainment

Lockdown: Davido Laments Over Lack Of Money (Photo)

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has cried out that the total lockdown of the nation over the novel coronavirus has started taking its toll on him.

According to the singer, he has started dipping his hands in money that he is not meant to touch, since no extra cash has been entering as a result of the lockdown.

Read Also"I've Been Seeing Your Talk Show That's Getting You In Trouble" – Davido Tells Ubi Franklin (Video)

Davido made this known via a post on his official Instagram story.

“We don hook oooo. Ewooooo. We don dey enter money wey we not suppose touch.”

