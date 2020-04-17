Lockdown: “Display Your Wealth By Giving To The Needy” – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Challenges Pastors

The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Inc. Jeremiah Fufeyin has called on all the rich Nigerian Pastors to prove just how wealthy they are by assisting other well-meaning Nigerians following the Lockdown extends.

Fufeyin who recently donated 300 million Naira to charity stated that Christians in Nigerians have been generous to the Church and it is only right that the church reciprocates these gestures by supporting Nigerians now.

Via a press statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Mr. Moses Akpovotiti, and Media Aide, Engr. Tare Franklin Fufeyin, Fufenyi challenged other wealthy and renowned Nigerian clergymen to support the Federal Government by giving to Nigerians.

According to him;

“Nigerians need the Church now, more than ever, and I am challenging all Nigerian Billionaire Clergymen, like myself, to come out and do something to aid Nigerians and support the work of the Federal Government.”

Fufenyi also stated that he will be contributing another 800 Million naira worth of charity donations to Nigerians, to help relieve the hardship and hunger that Nigerians are battling during the Lockdown.

A video which has since surfaced online, also showed him distributing cash to some Nigerians in need of the money during this lockdown.

“If you are a Billionaire Prophet, Pastor, Apostle or Bishop, this is the best time to spread the love of God, by helping the needy find relief in this season of hunger and tribulation.

”God has blessed me with everything that I need. I am blessed and wealthy, and I am always ecstatic to give back.

”I hereby challenge every wealthy Clergyman to come out and give, in order to help the Federal Government lessen the burdens on Nigerians. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”