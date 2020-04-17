Trending

Lockdown: “Display Your Wealth By Giving To The Needy” – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Challenges Pastors

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Dickson Etuhu Gets Five-Year Ban For Match Fixing In Sweden

Former Nigeria international, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football activities in Sweden for five years after his...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 17th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Lockdown: Okowa Distributes...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: Ekweremadu Condemns Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Security Operatives

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has aired his displeasure at the report of extrajudicial killings in several parts...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food Items To Low-Income Families (Photos)

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin
Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Inc. Jeremiah Fufeyin has called on all the rich Nigerian Pastors to prove just how wealthy they are by assisting other well-meaning Nigerians following the Lockdown extends.

Fufeyin who recently donated 300 million Naira to charity stated that Christians in Nigerians have been generous to the Church and it is only right that the church reciprocates these gestures by supporting Nigerians now.

Read Also: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Prophesied Coronavirus In 2014 (Video)

Via a press statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Mr. Moses Akpovotiti, and Media Aide, Engr. Tare Franklin Fufeyin, Fufenyi challenged other wealthy and renowned Nigerian clergymen to support the Federal Government by giving to Nigerians.

He stated that Christians in Nigerians have been generous to the Church and it is only right that the affluent Clergymen reciprocate these gestures by supporting Nigerians, now.

According to him;

“Nigerians need the Church now, more than ever, and I am challenging all Nigerian Billionaire Clergymen, like myself, to come out and do something to aid Nigerians and support the work of the Federal Government.”

“Nigerians need the Church now, more than ever, and I am challenging all Nigerian Billionaire Clergymen, like myself, to come out and do something to aid Nigerians and support the work of the Federal Government.”

Fufenyi also stated that he will be contributing another 800 Million naira worth of charity donations to Nigerians, to help relieve the hardship and hunger that Nigerians are battling during the Lockdown.

A video which has since surfaced online, also showed him distributing cash to some Nigerians in need of the money during this lockdown.

“If you are a Billionaire Prophet, Pastor, Apostle or Bishop, this is the best time to spread the love of God, by helping the needy find relief in this season of hunger and tribulation.

”God has blessed me with everything that I need. I am blessed and wealthy, and I am always ecstatic to give back.

”I hereby challenge every wealthy Clergyman to come out and give, in order to help the Federal Government lessen the burdens on Nigerians. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

 

Previous articleIt Is More Important To Be Human Than To Be Polite – Reno Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

It Is More Important To Be Human Than To Be Polite – Reno Omokri

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri, in the wake of the loss of his relative, has taken to social media to preach love.According to Reno in...
Read more

Presidential Aide Calls Out Dino Melaye Over ‘Fake News’

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has attacked a former lawmaker Senator Dino Melaye for sharing what he (Bashir) described as...
Read more

Take Lockdown Seriously, Emulate Wike – Alibaba Tells Sanwo-Olu

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Veteran comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has warned the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown in the state...
Read more

FRSC Sanctions Officers In Viral Video

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the immediate sanction and withdrawal of the patrol team that was caught on camera assaulting a...
Read more
- Advertisement -