Lockdown: ‘Distribute Seized Food Items To Nigerians’ -RMD Tells Nigerian Customs

Popular actor, Richard Move Damijo has called on men of the Nigerian customs service to distribute all the seized food items in their custody to the public as a way of relieving Nigerians during the lockdown period.

Read Also: Fayose Takes Coronavirus Test, Reveals Result

RMD made the call via a post on his official Instagram page.

He wrote:

“Sitting here wondering if this won’t be a good time for government to ask Customs about all the plenty seized rice, tomato, vegetable oil and all the other food items they have in their possession and give out to our people in need. Whilst thanking them for reduced fuel prices at this time (inject smiley face)and all the other efforts so far, food is a major part of this lock down. I know sometimes the agencies of govt dont work as a team but please this is the time for customs to step and tell us how much relief they can bring to Nigerians.”